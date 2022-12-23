The Friendly Fellow Club and community volunteers came together on Wednesday to package food in preparation of delivery for families in need.
The Friendly Fellow Club met at the National Guard Armory on Highway 30 Wednesday night to package and prepare boxes for their annual event.
The club members, along with many volunteers, pack roughly 500 boxes within an hour every year to support families.
“The Friendly Fellow Club is an all volunteer organization that provides food baskets to needy families in the county,” said volunteer Chris Adams. “We also take donations to help pay for the food.”
Adams noted the Friendly Fellow Club started 80 years ago.
“It is just a great community effort to help feed the people in our community,” he expressed. “We will take donations for this year round but usually around the holidays is when people make the biggest contributions.”
According to the organization’s website, friendlyfellows.org, donations can be made via credit/debit card by clicking the “Donate” button at right. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325. Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club.
If anyone wishes to make the donation in honor or memory of a friend or loved one, write a note on the payment form or include a note with the check. Donations are tax-deductible and 100% of all funds raised go to help families in McMinn County.
Another volunteer, Tyler Forrest, expressed his thoughts on contributing to the event.
“I think the Friendly Fellow Club is a wonderful community asset that does so many great things for helping those in the community that are less fortunate than others,” he said. “I’ve been a volunteer for many years. It is such a good cause that it is hard not to support something like this.”
According to the Friendly Fellow website, the Friendly Fellow Club was started by J. Neal Ensminger and Frank Buttram to serve households in the community with food to get them through the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.