The City of Athens is providing an encore of its Farmers Market this year.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced that the Athens Fall Farmers Market will begin tomorrow. The market will be open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
“The fall market has been something on my mind since the end of last season,” said Market Manager Brianna Baker. “We had several customers mention that they would love to see pumpkins and fall produce at the market. We typically end in early-August with our gardens slowing and drying up, fall planting commencing, and our customers slowing, so it has been challenging to keep the market attendance where it was worth the trip.
“This year, I asked the vendors if any would be interested and enough said that they would be able to, so after they gave me their estimated time frame on when their produce would be ready, we scheduled the date,” she continued.
Baker said she hopes the Fall Farmers Market will continue until Nov. 14 as long as produce and interest continue.
There are a few new guidelines for patrons and vendors to follow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons and vendors must adhere to social distancing rules. Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask and sanitize their hands often.
“One thing that we all thought about with the pandemic going on was that people will be staying closer to home and maybe not visiting as many fall festivals and craft shows, and that it would give some of those vendors an opportunity, as well,” said Baker.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers, meaning their products are locally grown.
“This summer season was an odd season for our gardeners as much of their produce came later in the season,” explained Baker. “We didn’t even get watermelons into the market until almost August, which is unusual, so this will hopefully benefit our late gardens, too.”
Anyone interested in being a vendor can get an application from the Athens Parks & Recreation office or online at cityofathenstn.com/parks to return via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
“I hope this will be an annual occurrence,” said Baker. “At our market when we polled our customers, many sounded really excited to be able to keep getting local produce in the fall.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.