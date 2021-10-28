WACKER Chemical Corporation’s Charleston site recently donated a microscope to the 7th and 8th grade Science department at Englewood Elementary School.
“This is a wonderful addition to our school,” said Englewood Elementary School science teacher Karen Baker. “It will enhance our instructional capabilities and provide real-world examples and connections through STEAM (science, technology engineering, the arts, and mathematics) activities.”
A representative of WACKER said the organization felt it was important to make this donation.
“Our team at WACKER includes about 70 staff who live in McMinn County, so we view this donation as an opportunity to give back to the local community and hopefully inspire future chemists and scientists to pursue career paths within WACKER’s workforce,” said Aisha Sheikh, senior chemist with WACKER-Charleston, part of the team that presented the microscope to the school.
This donation, an estimated value of more than $1,000, will allow all students to view a lab sample at the same time that the equipment connects to the teachers’ smart board — providing a visual teaching tool that helps improve in-class learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.