Life Care Center of Athens is welcoming a new executive director, Gary Cochran.
Cochran comes to Life Care Center of Athens from Creekview Health and Rehabilitation in Knoxville, where he served as executive director. Prior to that appointment, he was executive director for Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation, also in Knoxville.
He started his career in health care in 1996 and has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 2001. He has mostly served in skilled nursing facilities but also has experience in assisted living, independent living and home health.
“I like enriching the residents’ lives and making them the best they can be in their golden years,” said Cochran.
Originally from Roane County, Cochran earned a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He currently resides in Knoxville.
“Gary has a heart for his residents and employees,” said Doyle Love, vice president of Life Care Centers of America’s Cumberland Region. “He always will help out when needed. He loves to teach and leads by example.”
Life Care Center of Athens, located at 1234 Frye St., is one of 27 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Tennessee managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com
