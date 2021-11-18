An apparent attempt to fire Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner failed to gain the necessary support from Athens City Council members during Tuesday’s meeting.
Just prior to the council’s consideration of its consent agenda, Council Member Dick Pelley asked to make a motion that was unrelated to the items on the consent agenda. Mayor Bo Perkinson told Pelley that he could not add an unscheduled item to the meeting agenda unless a motion was voted upon to suspend the rules.
Pelley made a motion to suspend the rules in order to open the floor for the original motion he was requesting. However, Pelley had to state his reason for requesting the rules suspension.
“I want to make a motion,” said Pelley as his reason for the request.
Perkinson told Pelley that was not a sufficient enough explanation to move forward with a council vote and that Pelley needed to explain what motion he wanted to introduce.
“We need to know what the motion is,” said Perkinson.
“No, you really don’t,” replied Pelley.
After further insistence from City Attorney Chris Trew that Pelley needed to state a specific reason for his request, Pelley explained the original motion he intended to put up for council consideration.
“I want to make a motion that we offer to our city manager an opportunity to resign or be fired,” said Pelley.
Perkinson then explained, since the item was not on the council’s agenda in advance of the meeting, Pelley’s request to suspend the rules would require a second and then a two-thirds majority vote — four of five members — by the council. Pelley’s motion to suspend the rules did not gain a second and was not brought to the floor.
“I was going to talk about that tonight, too, but I was going to be a little bit more specific than that,” stated Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller prior to the council moving into other business.
Later, Pelley again made a motion to suspend the rules in order for Lockmiller to “do what he alluded to” earlier.
“I think the person making the motion needs to be the one that makes the motion to suspend the rules,” said Perkinson.
“Not really,” replied Pelley.
“I make a motion to suspend the rules to go over what, to allude to what, Dr. Pelley was talking about earlier on suspension or termination of Seth’s position. That’s what I want to talk about,” said Lockmiller.
Pelley seconded Lockmiller’s motion, which again would require a two-thirds majority vote by the council. The motion gained a simple majority of three members voting in its favor: Lockmiller, Pelley and Council Member Frances Witt McMahan, with Perkinson and Council Member Jordan Curtis voting against suspension of the rules.
At least four votes were required to consider Lockmiller’s motion to suspend the rules, so it was denied.
Following the vote, Pelley took exception to Perkinson’s implementation of the two-thirds threshold.
At the conclusion of the meeting, immediately following Perkinson’s adjournment, Pelley attempted once more to make a motion, but was unable to do so because the meeting had been adjourned.
