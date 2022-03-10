MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
