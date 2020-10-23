MEDIC Regional Blood Center has announced that it has less than a one day supply of O Positive in inventory.
According to MEDIC, there is no blood to import from other centers across the country. This is a national-level shortage.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products and continues to see a decrease in blood donations. MEDIC has queried other blood centers across the country and they reportedly do not have the inventory to ship any O Positive blood to this area.
“As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution,” stated a news release about the shortage.
Anyone who chooses to donate will receive a special edition MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.
Donations are accepted in Athens at 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104; in Downtown Knoxville at 1601 Ailor Avenue; in Farragut at 11000 Kingston Pike; and in Crossville at 79 S. Main Street. Location hours, directions and Mobile Blood Drive List can be found at medicblood.org
MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.
