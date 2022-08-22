It appears there will be a contested race on the November ballot in Decatur.
The Nov. 8 race will feature Decatur municipal elections along with the general election for state and federal seats. Two races will be on the ballot locally, with the mayor’s seat and three board of aldermen spots up for grabs.
The qualifying deadline for candidates for the November election passed on Thursday, while the deadline to withdraw from the ballot is Aug. 25.
The mayoral race will feature the incumbent facing off against a former Decatur mayor as Jeremy Bivens, who currently holds the seat, will take on Bill James.
Bivens was elected Decatur mayor in 2018 when he defeated current alderman John Wayne Irwin Jr. This would mark Bivens’ first attempt at re-election.
James is a former Decatur mayor who most recently served as mayor of Meigs County. He spent the past eight years as the county mayor, a position he won in 2014 when he defeated Bivens. James lost his bid for re-election to the county mayor role in the August general election against Eddie Jewell.
There are also three seats open on the board of aldermen and three qualified candidates to fill them. Becky Haney and John Myers, both of whom will be seeking re-election, and Connye Rowland have all made the ballot for the upcoming election.
Haney earned re-election in 2018, while Myers was added to the board in that election.
The qualified candidates will have until Aug. 25 at noon to withdraw, should they so choose, and the deadline to file as a qualified write-in candidate is Sept. 19 at noon.
Voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 10, with early voting stretching from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3.
