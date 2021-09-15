The Athens Public Works Department announces the following lane closure:
The area to be affected is the eastbound lane on Park Street, from Hill Street to Glendale Street. This closure will be daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 16. Flaggers will be in place. The purpose of this closure is for street repairs.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for lanes closures, traffic signage, pedestrians and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Southeast Tennessee Aviculture Society will present an Exotic Bird Fair and Small Animal Expo on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southeast Tennessee Conference Center at Athens Regional Park.
Avian Veterinarian Dr. Scott McDonald will be available on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $4 per person, with children 12 and under admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be exotic birds, small animals, cages, toys, feed, crafts and prizes.
For more information, contact Fair Chairman Sabine Renner at 423-476-9995 (H), 423-310-1913 (C) or by emailing srenner2001@yahoo.com; or Fair Co-Chairman Randy Millsaps at 423-371-7669.
•
American Legion Bill Rodgers Memorial Post 68 will host a third Saturday monthly pancake breakfast with sausage, eggs and juice at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue, on Saturday morning, Sept. 18, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The public is invited to this all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. There is not a set charge, but donations will be accepted to help keep the big American flag flying at I-75, exit 49.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue, and the city parking lot at Market Park. This closure will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the Celebration of Nations Festival.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 161, 162, and 163 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, and parking spaces 109, 110, and 111 on White Street, from Madison Avenue to Bank Street. These closures will last until Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Sept. 28.
The clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. The clinic meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
