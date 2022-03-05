The expansion of the LITE House into the culinary arts is expected to happen this year.
Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson was on hand at the Athens City Council Strategic Summit over the weekend and gave them an update on what Main Street and the LITE House are planning for the addition of a culinary co-working space.
Earlier this year, Dotson was at an Athens City Council meeting and discussed that the greatest interest shown during a survey of local residents was in adding restaurants, pubs and fine dining to the area. That led to the idea of a culinary incubator at the LITE House.
Dotson noted that it will be called The Food Hub at White Street Market.
“It is a culinary production facility that will accommodate multiple tenants,” Dotson said, adding they hope there will be three at a time there. “We’re looking to put in coolers and package and sell their products.”
There is also planned to be an outdoor dining area by where the garage doors currently are.
Dotson added that between the tenants they’ll have, the retail sales of food and the potential to rent the space out to other entities in the community, “we should be well within our budget.”
The timeline to have this going is a short one, she noted.
“We’re looking to get this in this year,” she said.
She noted that she is currently in the middle of applying for grants and then her hope is to start construction by mid-summer and have it kicked off by October.
She also gave an overall update to the progress of the LITE House, which began operation in August of 2019.
“We are at full capacity,” she said, adding that she even needed to move her Main Street office over to White Street Market to accommodate everyone. “It’s a good problem to have. Our offices are full and we have converted a small conference room into an office. We are very excited about what’s happening at the LITE House.”
There are also ongoing programs the LITE House does with both high school and middle school students throughout the year as well.
“Our state offices are excited for what we’re doing and proud of what we’re doing,” she said.
Dotson noted that officials from the City of Dayton visited the LITE House and it inspired them to begin their own co-working space and to create a partnership with Bryan College similar to what the LITE House and Tennessee Wesleyan University have.
