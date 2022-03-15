The January unemployment rates followed the traditional pre-pandemic pattern of increasing for the month of January.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of January was 4%, which is a 0.6% increase from the county’s December rate of 3.4%.
Meigs County had a rate of 4.4% for the month of January, which is a 0.9% increase from the county’s previous rate of 3.5%
Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the rates were predictable for a normal year.
“If you were to put me in a vacuum and hand me these numbers and told me to guess what month they were I’d guess it was January,” Todd said. “All of the counties went up, which makes sense because it is a very seasonal month.”
Typically the month of January reflects the end of seasonal work.
“Generally when all of the seasonal work comes to an end we see the rate increase,” Todd said. “One presumes that February will follow the traditional path as well. In a normal year unemployment will start to trickle down, but there is a lot of uncertainty out there with inflation, gas prices and things like that.”
Inflation recently hit a high of 7.9% and there have been concerns over gas prices continuing to rise due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions placed on Russia by the United States government.
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of January was 3.7%, which is a 0.6% increase from the state’s previous rate of 3.1%.
Nationally, the rate rose by 0.7% to 4.4% for January.
The rate climbed in all 95 counties in Tennessee, but the rate remained below 5% in 85 counties and is between 5% and 10% in 10.
The highest rate statewide is in Perry County at 9.2%, which is an increase of 2% over the December rate.
Moore and Williamson share the distinction of the lowest unemployment rate statewide, with each of them checking in at 2.2%. That comes from a 0.3% drop in Williamson and a 0.2% decrease in Moore from the December numbers.
Around the area, Bradly County rose 1% to a rate of 4%, Hamilton County grew 1% to a rate of 3.9%, Loudon County jumped by 0.4% to a rate of 3%, Monroe County climbed 0.4% to a rate of 3.3%, Polk County rose 0.6% to a rate of 3.7%, Rhea County climbed 0.7% to a rate of 4.2% and Roane County jumped 0.5% for a rate of 3.5%.
