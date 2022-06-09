Public Meetings Jun 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCMINN COUNTYBoard of Education will meet in regular session today at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.Board of Education will hold a Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.ATHENSCity Council will hold a study session on Monday, June 13, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.ETOWAHBoard of Education will meet on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.ENGLEWOODCity Commission will meet on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.NIOTAPlanning Commission will meet on Monday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Community/Memorial Building. The agenda will include R-2 residential district zoning and approving plans for a new home in Niota.City Commission will hold a work session on the city budget on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m. at the Community/Memorial Building, followed by the regular monthly commission meeting at 6 p.m.DECATURMunicipal Planning Commission will not have its regular meeting in June.Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Decatur Municipal Building. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Residential District Board Of Education Institutes Zoning City Commission Memorial Building Planning Commission Session Commission Building Industry City Planning Municipal Planning Commission Budget Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Apparent shooting leads to attempted murder charge Police reports for Thursday, June 2, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, June 4, 2022 Gas station burglarized, cash and coins taken by unknown suspects Police reports for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
