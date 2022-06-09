MCMINN COUNTY

Board of Education will meet in regular session today at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.

Board of Education will hold a Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.

ATHENS

City Council will hold a study session on Monday, June 13, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.

ETOWAH

Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.

ENGLEWOOD

City Commission will meet on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.

NIOTA

Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Community/Memorial Building. The agenda will include R-2 residential district zoning and approving plans for a new home in Niota.

City Commission will hold a work session on the city budget on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m. at the Community/Memorial Building, followed by the regular monthly commission meeting at 6 p.m.

DECATUR

Municipal Planning Commission will not have its regular meeting in June.

Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Decatur Municipal Building.

