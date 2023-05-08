A summertime celebration will continue this weekend in Calhoun.
The third event of Calhoun’s River Town Days is set to take place on May 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hiwassee Meadowlands Park.
“Beat the Heat,” sponsored by the Calhoun Rural Fire Department, will include a free cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs, sno-cones, cotton candy, drinks and all the trimmings. Kids can enjoy an assortment of games and events, including a bounce house, waterslide and cake walk.
The highlight of the event will be a cornhole tournament with participating teams competing for a grand prize cash award. Fire and rescue departments, businesses and individual teams will gather on the Meadowlands throughout the afternoon as they advance through the competition.
Team registration fee is $60.
Children will also be able to see various fire and rescue trucks at the park and can meet with firefighters and rescue personnel. The event is free to all and the public is invited.
Donation boxes to help support the Calhoun Fire Department will be placed at various locations in the park. The Meadowland Park is located on Highway 163 across from the Calhoun Municipal Building.
Teams interested in registering for the cornhole tournament can call city hall at 336-2348.
Earlier this year, Calhoun officials announced that they were changing up how the River Town Festival would operate this year.
It is now called River Town Festival Days and will stretch across a six month period — from March through August.
After this weekend’s event, the dates for River Town Festival Days are:
• “Keep It Cool” sponsored by the Calhoun Public Library takes place on June 9 with a homemade ice cream contest and introduces the Summer Reading Program for all children. Attendees to the event will have the opportunity to sample each entrant’s homemade ice cream and place their vote for the best one. Ice cream will flow throughout the park that night and everyone can sample different ice creams, create floats, sundaes and banana splits. Other activities will also be available, including a movie on the big screen in the park pavilion in addition to reading time for children and free books to all children attending.
• “Rollin’ on the River” takes place on July 15 and is a day of events on the Hiwassee River, including the Duck Race for Charity, rubber duck float, cardboard boat regatta, fishing and photo contest, river excursions on the “Hiwassee Queen” and kayak and canoe tours to the Hidden Meadows lake and wildlife area. Events will begin at 9 a.m. and continue into the afternoon. A host of prizes are available this day to participants, including a chance to win a two night stay at Hiwassee Acres on the Hiwassee River for those who purchase a duck in the charity race.
• “Back to School Splash” on Aug. 4 concludes the River Town Days with a free cookout at the Hiwassee Meadowlands with water slides and games for children. Those attending are encouraged to bring school supplies to be donated to Calhoun Elementary.
Complete information and applications to all festival events and contests can be found at www.calhounrivertown.com on the River Town Festival link. More details about each event will be forthcoming as they are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.