The search is underway at Tennessee Wesleyan University for a new president.
Following the retirement announcement from Dr. Harley Knowles, the TWU Board of Trustees formed a search committee dedicated to identifying candidates, interviewing them and then selecting the next president.
TWU Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Winer has been appointed the head of this committee.
“I think that the search is going pretty well,” Winer said. “At the beginning of this process we set a series of working groups, each with a leader, and that has allowed us to do a lot of ground work. We have a very good community ... We had a group put together a leadership profile based on interviews of what (the TWU community) wanted so we feel that we are handling this as professionally as we can and we are involving as much of the community as we can and we have received good responses so far.”
Winer noted that they don’t currently have an idea of how many candidates they expect to see.
“At this point I believe there have been 15 that have applied that are interested and we have heard from several people that they are pleased with the quality of the candidate pool so far,” he noted. “We are looking for somebody who has leadership experience in higher education and we are looking for somebody with really good personality skills. The job of a college president is difficult because they have so many constituents internally and externally.”
Winer believes TWU is in the best shape that it has been in its history and hopes to hire someone who will continue that progress.
“We do have a strategic plan which the board supports and we expect the new president to come in and look at the plan and maybe even make adjustments or present better ideas,” he stated. “We feel like President Knowles and his team have positioned the next person for continued success.”
Candidates do not have to hold academic experience, however it is preferred.
“We tried to define the position broadly to attract as many good candidates as we possibly can,” he said. “One of the many advantages to TWU is that we have just concluded our SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) year-end review with no findings, which is very rare for a college to get that kind of stellar review from SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges). So the next person who comes in will be arriving at a university that is in good shape.”
According to Winer, TWU currently plans to announce the next president in May.
“In April we are going to interview short-listed candidates and, after we short-listed the candidates, we will have two or three candidates visit the campus,” he said. “We will do a series of presentations which will be open to the public in early May. After that, there will be a called board meeting to vote on the three candidates and then the board will make a selection, so we will have a name certainly by the end of May.”
Winer encouraged interested parties to visit the website https://www.tnwesleyan.edu/about/leadership/executive-search/president-search.php for updates on the search.
“If any reader has any candidates that they would like to bring forth then we encourage them do that through the website,” Winer said. “We encourage as many as possible to do so. Tennessee Wesleyan is incredibly important for Athens and I hope that the relationship between the city and the school remains positive and that the community continues to support TWU. One of the advantages that TWU has is that it is not remote. We are between Knoxville, Chattanooga and right beside the Smoky Mountains. There are a lot of colleges that are remote and struggling, but TWU is positioned to be successful and can benefit from any help the community can offer.”
