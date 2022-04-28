Early Tuesday morning, the Ocoee Whitewater Center caught fire and was destroyed.
Firefighters responded to the fire and were able to get it under control, but the building was a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire.
East and West Polk County fire departments requested Tri-State Mutual Aid. East Polk Fire Capt. Martin Senterfitt was in command of the scene.
Cleveland City Fire, Etowah Rural Fire and Englewood Rural Fire departments responded from the local area.
Responding departments from North Carolina were Wolf Creek Fire, Culberson Fire, Hiwassee Dam Fire and Ranger Fire.
Fannin County Fire Department responded from Georgia.
Assisting in responding was Polk County Sheriff’s Department, CareMed, EMS Polk County and Polk County Tennessee Department of Transportation, which handled traffic control.
The American Red Cross assisted all departments on the scene.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the cause of the fire. No one is allowed on site until their investigation is complete.
The Ocoee Whitewater Center is currently closed, as are associated trails including:
• Rhododendron Trail
• Bear Paw Loop Trail
• Old Copper Road Trail
• 64 Connector Path
• Chestnut Mountain Loop/Bear Paw Connector Trail
The Ocoee Whitewater Center opened to serve as a venue for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. It hosted the canoe and kayak slalom. It is a key recreation site on the forest and hosts about 300,000 visitors a year.
“First, we are just so grateful that no one was injured during the fire and thankful to our partners for their assistance in getting the fire under control and investigating the cause,” said Mike Wright, acting forest supervisor for the Cherokee National Forest. “The Ocoee Whitewater Center was a unique site not just here on the Cherokee National Forest, but across the forest service. It is a difficult loss for us.”
