The Athens City Council has decided to postpone its decision until January on whether to subscribe to a citizen survey.
As part of its December meeting agenda, the council was slated to vote on whether it would contract with Wisconsin-based firm Polco. The company’s quote to the city for its one-year subscription of services is $20,900.
A motion for approval was on the floor to allow discussion of this item but, ultimately, the motion was withdrawn by Council Member Jordan Curtis. Instead, Council Member Frances Witt McMahan made a motion to postpone the vote until January, which was seconded by Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller, and the item will be added to the council’s January study session agenda for further discussion.
The survey was among the objectives outlined by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) following the suspension of City Manager C. Seth Sumner in October. These objectives were to be completed prior to Sumner’s next performance evaluation in February 2022.
The document that included the company’s quote stated the following regarding the services outlined in the citizen survey of city services it would conduct: “A representative sample of residents (or other appropriate stakeholders) will be invited to complete the survey to ensure statistically significant response and results. We will use statistically appropriate methodologies to garner community-wide representativeness with at least a 6% margin of error (4-6% is typical and meets best practices for performance measurement, about 250-450 responses) per local jurisdiction. The invitations will contain an introduction outlining the importance of the survey and instructions for completing it. To supplement this effort, the client will be asked to participate in outreach efforts with guidance on best practices from Polco. Responses will be statistically weighted to ensure the best representation of your community (or stakeholder group, if applicable).”
Prior to the vote, Sumner explained that this survey has been discussed for a couple of years with a goal of receiving citizen input on services provided by the city. In 2019, the council’s Citizen Advisory Committee recommended that the city conduct such a citizen survey.
“It’s an important data set that we’re lacking … and I think it would be tremendously helpful in the strategic plan to have this moving forward into next year,” said Sumner, referring to the city’s comprehensive strategic plan that is currently being developed.
Council Member Dick Pelley expressed concern about the cost of the survey and suggested that it might be more effectively conducted at a lower cost by Tennessee Wesleyan University or another university in close proximity to Athens.
“I would be in favor of voting this down and working with the university here in our location or the university in Knoxville or the university in Chattanooga, but let’s not spend money outside of town when we can support our local institutions of higher learning,” said Pelley.
Witt McMahan said she was also hesitant to commit to the $20,900 cost of the survey as proposed.
“I do feel like the survey would be a good thing, but I’m just wondering are we going to get the bang for the buck because it’s hard to get people to respond to surveys,” said Witt McMahan.
Sumner said he understood Witt McMahan’s concern and noted that the city has conducted similar “in-house” surveys, but those results fell short of expectations. He called Polco “the industry standard across municipalities in the United States” with a “track record” of conducting this type of survey.
Witt McMahan, who ultimately made the motion to postpone the vote, was first to suggest that the council take some more time to research and discuss entering an agreement with Polco, as well as to explore the alternatives suggested by Pelley.
