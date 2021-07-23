From July 26 through July 29, Cleveland State Community College will hold Cougar Week.
During the week, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the George L. Mathis Student Center, prospective and returning students will be able to complete the requirements needed to register for the upcoming fall semester.
“We’re excited to offer this opportunity for both new and continuing students to connect with our faculty and staff prior to the beginning of fall semester,” stated Dr. Michael Stokes, vice president for Student Services at CSCC. “With the start of classes only a month away, we want to be sure to assist students with enrolling and finalizing financial aid requirements now. It’s a great time to come to Cleveland State — we offer several programs to get you started on a career journey and many scholarships and options for funding your education.”
Each day of the event the college will reach out to both new applicants and continuing students who have not registered by inviting them to the main campus.
They will be able to look over their requirements, log in to CougarNet and receive advising to get registered for classes.
Every career community is invited on a specific day to help organize the students’ needs. On Monday, Arts and Humanities, STEM and Advanced Technologies will be on campus. On Tuesday, Education and Social Sciences will meet on campus.
Business programs will be on campus Wednesday, and on Thursday Healthcare and Nursing programs will be on campus.
“The goal of Cougar Week is to assist students in the registration process and create their schedules for the fall semester,” stated Cate Green, director of Admissions, Recruitment, and High School Programs at CSCC. “We will have staff and advisors ready to help anyone who attends — even if they need to start a new application for admission. We are prepared to help with any stage of the enrollment process.”
Classes for the fall semester begin on Aug. 23.
