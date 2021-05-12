MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will hold a policy meeting/workshop on Thursday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m., at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence, followed at 5:30 p.m. by a regular session meeting.
ATHENS
Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Thursday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and vote upon taking off the table the approval of extending the Athens City Schools mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.