The City of Niota is set to host Train Day once again this weekend.
The event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, is set for May 1 and May 2 at the Niota Depot.
“I am really looking forward to this event because we didn’t have it last year,” Niota Mayor Lois Preece expressed, adding that the model trains on display are always good to see. “It gives these people a chance to show off what they have. It gives them a chance and a place to display their layouts and let people appreciate their hard work because these are very intricate.”
She noted there is a lot of train interest around the area due to Niota being a railroad town.
“This is a wonderful place to have it,” she noted. “Our hours for the event will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.”
In the past, Train Day typically has had a large turnout.
“We would have between 400 to 500 people arrive for this event and I hope that we can see something similar this year,” she expressed. “I have invited train clubs in Chattanooga, Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Maryville and Crossville, but individual layouts are also welcome so it doesn’t have to be just clubs. If anybody is interested in participating just call the depot and we will send you an application because there are a lot of people with personal setups and displays in their house and this would be the perfect time for them to bring their stuff out.”
The deadline for those who would like to apply to display their models is April 26.
“I just hope the event is as well attended as it has been in the past because once you are in here it is a very exciting event,” she said. “Joe Guy will be giving the history of trains and the railroad industry in the Niota area this year and that will be around noon on Saturday.”
