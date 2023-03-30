The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday. These facilities will reopen on Monday, April 10, for regular business hours. The Recycle Center will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, and will open for regular business hours on Monday, April 10. The residential garbage route for Friday, April 7, will be picked up on Monday, April 10. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department has announced that the annual Clean-Up Week has been scheduled for city residents. Clean-Up Week will be April 17-21. Residents should be aware of the following information: Residents should have all items to be picked up placed curbside (within 3 to 5 feet from edge of road) by Sunday, April 16. Do not place any items in the road or on public sidewalks. Public Works crews will pick up items left at the curb throughout the week. There is no schedule for any specific street on a specific day; however, all city streets will be covered at least once during the week. It is important that residents have all items out the weekend before Clean-Up Week starts, as Public Works crews will not be able to respond to call-ins for items put out after they have passed through your street. Additionally, Clean-Up Week pickups are separate from residential garbage pickups and will not necessarily coincide on the same day as your regular garbage collection. The city asks residents to recycle as much as possible. Good, usable clothes, furniture, appliances, housewares or building materials may be donated and taken to the following agencies:
• Better Living Center, 407 New Englewood Road, 423-744-7325
• Coordinated Charities, 109 Rocky Mt. Road, 423-745-9625
Residential items that will be picked up include: Brush, furniture, bagged leaves, tires, appliances, typical yard sale items, and limited building material. Dos and don’ts for clean up week:
• DO remove compressor/coolant lines from appliances. Public Works will not pick up appliances if the compressor and /or coolant lines are still in place.
• DO separate tires and wheel rims from each other. Tires will be picked up only if the wheel rim has been taken out of the tire. Assembled tires will not be picked up.
• DO separate brush, junk, and tires into separate piles. Items not separated will not be picked up.
•DO separate scrap metal junk items from non-metal items.
• DO NOT place any items roadside that you wish to keep; crews will not be able to return items.
• DO NOT place any items on or against fences, mailboxes, utility poles, vehicles, trees, buildings, water meter lids, sewer clean-out plugs or any other fixtures that may be damaged as a result of pickup.
• DO NOT place gas tanks from automobiles or cooking grills out for pick up as Public Works crews will not accept these items.
• DO NOT place piles of building materials larger than one pickup truck load out as Public Works crews will not pick these up.
• DO NOT place any asphalt shingle-type building materials at the roadside. Public Works will not pick up roofing or siding shingles.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2700, ext. 1. For more information regarding hazardous household chemicals accepted year-round at the recycling center, visit the Public Works Recycling Center page at www.athenstn.gov
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road 50 in McMinn County. This scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions. The McMinn County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
Shelia Holden will present a program entitled “Preserving the Englewood Water Tower.” Current and former members and guests are encouraged to attend. For more information, email mcminncohistory@gmail.com or call 423-744-3911.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure: The area to be affected is Powers Path, from Keith Lane to McMinn Avenue. This closure will last until Saturday, April 8, at 5 p.m. The street will be closed to through traffic. The purpose of this closing is for the demolition of City Park School. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The McMinn County Republican Party will be having a reorganizational meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Courthouse.
The Athens Public Works Department has announced the completion of renovations to the Public Works offices at 219 Alford Street. Now that renovations have been substantially completed, normal business operations of the department have resumed at the Alford Street location. The Public Works building began undergoing renovations and demolition in February 2022. The offices temporarily moved into the former Daily Post-Athenian building, which was purchased by the City of Athens for the future Animal Shelter and McMinn Regional Humane Society Adoption Center. Now that the Public Works facility is complete, construction of the Animal Shelter can begin. For more information, contact Public Works at 423-744-2745.
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville. The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more. Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office. Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable. The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true. The cost includes transportation, lodging, meals, camp T-shirt, and activities.
The Athens Regional Park playground will be closed to the public until further notice. The purpose of this closure is to make playground improvements. The department advises that this area will be posted no trespassing and that it is unsafe due to heavy equipment working in the area. For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
The 77th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is Thursday, April 20, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards. Tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
