When veterans come to the McMinn County Veteran Services Office, it will be a new face welcoming them.
Sandy Moss will soon take over as the veteran services office administrative assistant due to the departure of Marissa King.
“I’m excited to be able to help the veterans in McMinn County,” Moss expressed. “I became interested in this position because (McMinn County Veteran Services Officer) Susan Peglow helped me with things including an ID. When she helped me she suggested that I start performing in the honor guard and that was three years ago. I told her then that if she ever needed me to give me a call and the day that Marissa decided that she’d have to move, (Peglow) called me up.”
Moss participated in online office training for roughly 30 hours followed by going to Smyrna for the regional training institute to become accredited for the State of Tennessee.
“I know that I will learn and I know that I will get to know all of the veterans in this county so I know that I will be able to help them,” Moss said. “I want to make a difference.”
Her current goal is to be as efficient as she can be and to be as helpful as she can be to all of the veterans in the county.
Moss obtained an associate’s degree from Cleveland State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Her work history consists of years of customer service positions and Information Technology (IT), which she believes have generated enough skills to help her excel at her new position.
She enjoys running, is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens and is a member of the McMinn County Veterans Honor Guard.
“I enjoy being a member of the honor guard,” she stated. “My very first funeral was tough, but the families come up to you and thank you ... Veterans’ families are really grateful for you helping them.”
Additionally, Moss served in the Army National Guard for eight years, starting in 1986.
“Being able to help veterans is really personal to me,” she expressed. “I’m grateful for McMinn County and Susan Peglow for this opportunity.”
