A committee has been chosen to begin preparations to delve into the consolidation project once again for McMinn County Schools.
During a called work session last week, the McMinn County School Board announced a five-person Capital Projects Committee tasked with meeting with the McMinn County Commission’s group in order to begin hashing out the plans for the proposed consolidation project.
The school board committee consists of Donna Casteel, Jonathan Pierce, Mike Lowry, Bill Irvin and Sharon Brown.
“We tried to accommodate one per district,” MCS Director Lee Parkison said. “We had some people who want to be on this committee, some people who have expertise who we want to be on this committee.”
Parkison noted that the county commission’s finance committee will make up their portion of the capital projects committee.
He added that there have been an increasing amount of conversations about getting the project back up and running again between himself and Mayor John Gentry.
“We talked about how we need to have our capital projects cranked back up,” Parkison said. “That’s come in light of the city schools getting their new building.”
The project was originally discussed early last year, but was temporarily shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic and the amount of attention poured into adapting to virtual schooling and mixing it with in-person education.
Now, however, the talks are planned to start again — spearheaded by this recently formed committee — and Parkison said nothing is set in stone about the project.
“Nothing has been decided,” he told members of the school board. “You are going to be instrumental in that as a board.”
He said nothing will be decided on by the capital projects committee when the members meet.
“We’re going to get together and talk, go back to our respective commission members for them and board members for us, and we will make our decisions as a total board. Everybody will have a voice in this,” he said.
He said there will also be opportunities upcoming for all board and county commission members to participate in walk-throughs of each school with Sam Moser of Mainstreet Studio Architects to view first hand the concerns and what is planned to be done.
While Parkison stressed that nothing has been decided upon to this point, at the time that the initial county schools consolidation idea was brought up, multiple phases were proposed to make it happen.
When the proposal was laid out, the Phase I portion of the plan was replacing Riceville Elementary School with a new middle school that would be fed by Calhoun Elementary and Rogers Creek Elementary.
The phase would also include upgrades and renovations to Calhoun and Rogers Creek.
“The focus is on getting something going,” Parkison said at a school board work session when this was first brought up. “The cost (of this group of changes) would be the least cost we’ll have. This is doable.”
The Riceville portion of the phase would include a 90,000 square foot building that could accommodate 400-500 students and possibly more.
Upgrades to the Rogers Creek structure, in the plan, would include a new secure entry into what is now the teacher’s area, an expansion of the cafeteria and the possibility of a media center.
The renovations in Calhoun would include a new gym area and an expanded cafeteria.
The gym would be constructed on the opposite side of the building as it currently stands, which would enclose the center area of the school and make for a secure area for students to be outside.
It would also be connected to the rest of the school with new hallways, eliminating the current need for students to walk outside when heading from one area to another, which presents security concerns.
In order to connect the building where the gym would move from, the plan proposes adding five regular size classrooms and one smaller one.
