Three students were honored at Meigs South Elementary School Monday for their actions during the fatal bus accident that happened in the county in October.
Meigs South Principal Rachel Moore, along with Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker, addressed the students being honored — Cheyenne Lawson and T.J. Hardin, both of Meigs County High School, and M.J. Vaughn of Meigs County Middle School — during the ceremony.
The students received recognition for taking the initiative during the wreck to help the younger students off of the bus and aid the first responders on the scene.
Moore noted what jumped out at her about the actions the students took during the incident.
“What stood out most to me of the actions these three individuals on that day is the fact that they made the decision to respond as quickly as they did,” said Moore. “That to me shows their true character … They instinctively responded to what their heart and mind told them to do.”
She stated that the schools would remember the events that took place on the day of the wreck.
“We will also remember the heroic efforts of these three individuals through our word of the day during our announcements,” Moore noted. “The word selflessness will be a reminder of what the three of you did … you will be remembered as a positive light in a moment with so much chaos and darkness. The students you helped off the bus that day will never forget what you did for them and we will never forget as well.”
Moore expressed her gratitude to the students for becoming inspirations for other people.
“We are grateful beyond words for your selfless act,” Moore expressed. “Thank you for your comfort and hope in a moment that mattered most and thank you for the example you set for all of us. Thank you for being heroes.”
According to Baker, people never know how they are going to react in a moment of crisis until they are faced with one.
“When you are facing tragedy it is easy to hide, it is easy to not want to get involved,” Baker stated. “In my eyes, you taught us all what it means to act like a true champion.”
He informed the students of his intent to present them with an award for their actions much like how athletes receive awards for theirs.
“We had to have something for you three because what you did was far more important than anything we do in Meigs County academics or athletics,” said Baker. “You taught all of us in this room, in this county, and pretty much in our whole state, what it means to react like a champion … There are words, as Moore mentioned earlier, selflessness, but there are also words like bravery, words like thoughtfulness, compassion, kindness, and just amazing and they all describe you, so we wanted to recognize you in a special way … We decided to have a poem written about you.”
The poem is entitled “It Matters” and was written by someone who had previously taught at Meigs County High School for 35 years.
Baker presented each of the three students with their own framed copy of the poem.
“It so important that we never forget what happened … Moore has plans for the future through each school year to recognize the day that the incident happened,” Baker said. “It is not so much to bring back negative thoughts or bring back any thoughts of sadness, but it is to commemorate the lives of those two individuals and know that their memory will always be with us, but it will also celebrate you three and the fantastic, unbelievable work that you did that day.”
