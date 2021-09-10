The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has reportedly determined that a body found earlier this year in Polk County was an Etowah resident.
According to the TBI Facebook page, the remains of a body discovered near Benton on June 7 have been identified as those of Mark Anthony Lankford, 41, of Etowah. TBI special agents and deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are looking to talk with anyone who might have information about his murder.
Lankford was last seen on April 2 in Polk County. His disappearance has been investigated jointly by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and TBI.
Anyone who has information about the death of Lankford or may have seen him after April 2 is asked to contact investigators at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 423-338-8215; at the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office at 423-745-5620; or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
