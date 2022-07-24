Shown here is Hollie Baker with Starr Regional Medical Center’s administration team. They are (from left) Ronald Hall, RN, CNO; John McLain, CEO; Baker, RN, CCM, ACM, case management director; David Alley, CFO; and Dave Santoemma, COO.
A local person has been honored for her work in the medical field.
Starr Regional Medical Center recently announced that Hollie Baker, RN, CCM, ACM, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who “profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded,” according to a news release from SRMC.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Starr Regional Medical Center, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said John McLain, CEO of Starr Regional Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Hollie for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Baker, who has worked at Starr Regional Medical Center for 21 years – the last seven as the case management director – was nominated by her colleagues for “her kindness, care, compassion and diligence in ensuring our patients receive the best possible care while in our facility and as they transition home or to other facilities,” the release continued.
According to the SRMC release, she is known among her colleagues as “a leader who is often working toward a solution before others know there is a problem. She also has been recognized by healthcare leaders for her endeavors in relation to best practices for the role she fulfills at Starr Regional. Outside of the hospital, Baker is generous with her time and talents, serving as an active member of her church and volunteer for local feeding ministries.”
Each facility winner, including Baker, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2022 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville in August, to which Baker and all facility winners are invited to attend.
