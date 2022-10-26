A rise in thefts in the Athens area has caused law enforcement officials to issue an advisory to local residents.
On Monday, the Athens Police Department announced that it has seen a “significant rise” in reports of theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the local area.
A catalytic converter is an important part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and can cost up to $2,000 to replace it. According to the APD, “thieves target it because it contains expensive metals that have a street value of several hundred dollars and removal can take less than one minute.”
APD officials have requested local residents to “be vigilant and observant when exiting your vehicle and if you see someone under a vehicle or hear a loud cutting noise, call 911 immediately from a safe area.”
Officials also released a few tips for area residents to follow in order to lower their likelihood of becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft. They are:
• Park in a garage or well-lit area
• Park close to businesses or a nearby busy road
• Park near visible surveillance cameras in parking lots
• Install a catalytic converter protection device
• Install a car alarm to set off when it detects vibration
“The Athens Police Department is actively and aggressively working on these cases,” stated a news release from the APD. “If you have any knowledge on these thefts, you can leave an anonymous tip on the City of Athens website.”
For more information on the thefts, interested parties can contact APD Lt. Blake Witt at (423)744-2739.
