The Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce held a “Meet the Candidates” forum at Ascension Life Church last Thursday to introduce the community to the three candidates running for a position on the Athens City Council.
The three candidates are Eric Morrow, Jordan Curtis and Frances Witt-McMahan.
The candidates were asked if they would favor a property tax increase in the event that the city would need new revenue due to the city already having the maximum allowed sales tax rate.
Eric Morrow was the first to answer, stating he would not be in favor of increasing property taxes due to the struggles associated with COVID-19.
“Families are hurting right now because of COVID,” he said. “They have people or families that still have not received money from the state or employers ... the economy is just not there and people are struggling.”
Jordan Curtis believes that a property tax increase is “imminent.”
“Three of the current city council members are on record saying that they favor a moderate property tax increase as a funding mechanism for the new school,” he noted. “I feel like that investment that we are going to be making is going to increase property values, it is going to bring younger people here and we are going to get a significant return on that investment in the future.”
Francis Witt-McMahan believes that people “sometimes” have to do things they do not want to do if it is necessary.
“If it was something that we could do without then I don’t mind standing alone and saying no, but I don’t want to say at this time whether or not I would vote for an increase in property tax because it is not on the table yet,” she expressed.
The next question pertained to their personal political philosophy.
“I am a conservative and I think more than anything else I am a fiscal conservative,” Curtis said. “Looking at how we handle our finances is so important ... fiscal conservatism is probably one of my guiding principles.”
Witt-McMahan described her political philosophy as moderate.
“When it comes to service and working with people, I am very liberal and I think that everyone needs to be at times,” she stated. “I don’t want to give to someone who is not going to work but I also don’t want to see someone down and not reach out.”
Morrow believes everyone should be open minded when making decisions.
“We have to have the ability to look at opposing views on situations,” he said. “You cannot approach a view with ‘this mindset is the right way’ if you want to sit up on the city council. You can’t sit there with a conservative, modern, liberal view because you are there to represent everyone as a whole.”
The candidates were also asked what they believe to be the City of Athens’ biggest strengths.
“It’s strength is that it is the friendliest,” Witt-McMahan said. “I do believe that is the reason I have stayed here ... I have learned in this community that if you treat people right then right is always going to come back to you.”
Morrow believes the biggest strength of Athens is the community.
“We come together in the roughest times,” he expressed. “Being with the radio station I’ve seen a lot of stuff. So many times I have witnessed the community come together and work and it is just amazing.”
Curtis agreed with the other two candidates, stating the city’s greatest strength is the citizens.
“Our community is always proactive and leading to try and find a way to solve something before it becomes a problem, so without a doubt our biggest strength is our community, our people,” he expressed.
The final question asked the candidates of their favorite place to spend time in Athens.
“I enjoy going into the downtown area,” Witt-McMahan said. “I love when the arts center is up and running, there is also a number of opportunities to go out and enjoy yourself at Market Part ... I think Athens is a really good place.”
Morrow stated his favorite place is the Athens Movie Palace.
“I remember when we lost the theater ... we need to keep that industry otherwise people will travel to Knoxville or Cleveland. It is very important for that to happen,” he said.
Curtis agreed with all of the places mentioned by his competitors, but stated he enjoys the walking trails.
“I adore the Eureka Trail. This is just such an incredible asset that we are maximizing so much for so little investment,” he expressed. “You go out there and you see people from all over utilizing it, biking and walking it ... but I’ll tell you that there is so much to do in our little town that you can absolutely just get lost in it.”
