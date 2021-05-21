Local residents looking to support the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties while also getting some useful items will have a virtual way to do so again this year.
The 10th annual Power of the Purse, sponsored by United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, will be held virtually again this year on June 23-25. Tickets to register for the online event are $10 and can be purchased at https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/t/power-of-the-purse-3811e7470d
United Way will post sneak peaks of items on their Facebook and Instagram leading up to the event.
“We are so excited to be hosting Power of the Purse for the 10th year. This is our largest fundraising event of the year,” President/CEO of the United Way Paige Zabo said. “All proceeds benefit our partner agencies who provide vital services in our community. We don’t do our work alone. It’s the strength of our community partners that drives real change.”
The Power of the Purse Committee is asking for a $10 ticket purchase as part of the fundraising event, which allows participants into the bidding website. The ticket purchase will go directly to partner agencies.
To learn more about the H.O.P.E. Center/Children’s Advocacy Center and the work it does in the local community as well as other partner agencies, interested parties can view the video series on UWMM’s Facebook page.
In the video, H.O.P.E. Center Executive Director Kelley Weber discusses the various services offered to those needing help with domestic violence issues, child abuse, sexual assault and needing shelter. All money raised stays in the local community to help with the ever increasing needs for housing, food, clothing and other basic needs during this pandemic time.
The Power of the Purse is open to anyone who wishes to bid. There are many purses this year, along with baskets. All items have been donated by schools, businesses and individuals in this community. All purse donors will be listed on the auction website.
To preview the donations, interested parties can visit the United Way Facebook and Instagram page. Designer purses such as Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, bogg Bags and other purses have been donated.
Baskets have been given by local schools with themes such as gardening, movie night and sports. There are various gift cards to various local restaurants and shops, as well, and the United Way is offering a donation of two Lenovo Chromebooks in the auction.
There will be a grand prize drawing for a Tory Burch purse valued at $495 and everyone who purchases a ticket and/or bids will be eligible for the drawing.
“This is a great way to help support our community by helping those who need help. We are very proud of this ongoing event for the last 10 years,” Committee Member Kathy Dougherty said. “The Power of the Purse event has raised over $89,000 in the last 10 years that has gone directly to meeting needs of the partner agencies. We hope you will bid and use the power of your purse to help.”
While this event will remain virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dougherty said the organization hopes that will change soon.
“Our other goal is to go back to our live event in March. Let me also remind you we will be holding our Twice New Sale on Aug. 26 at The Barn at Faith Farms with Front Porch catering by Nancy Crisp providing pickup for your lunch and dinner,” she said. “Last year this event raised $1,300 for United Way. It consists of very gently used purses, jewelry and other accessories. Admission is free. We hope you will join in both the online auction and the Twice New Sale.”
Officials noted that this event is a good way for community members to assist those in need locally.
“United Way has always been about bringing people together and Power of the Purse has always been one of the most spirited and certainly the most wildly entertaining ways we do that,” United Way Board Chairman Greg Moses commented. “It’s just one of the many ways people in our community can and do come together to support causes we care about and causes that matter. United Way, in this community, has always been the best way to help the most people by bringing everyone together and compounding the caring of this community to make sure our most pressing needs are met and that everyone in this community can enjoy a good quality of life.”
Through the years, the event has had an impact on others, as well.
“The Power of the Purse is a fun and easy way for women in our community to become philanthropists. When you bid on a purse or a manicure, you’re committing to caring for our community,” 2022 Campaign Co-Chair Whitney Kimball Coe added. “I’ve come of age watching the women in my life show up for United Way and the Power of the Purse. I’m grateful to have had such extraordinary models of leadership and generosity in my life.”
For more information, contact the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties at 423-745-9606. To make a donation go to www.uwmcminn-meigs.com and click on DONATE.
Interested parties can also connect to the link for the virtual Power of the Purse auction from the website by clicking on the Power of the Purse.
