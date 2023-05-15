The City of Athens is currently planning to open the Ingleside Pool on Friday, May 26.
According to Athens Parks and Recreation Director Matt Siniard, the hours for the pool will be Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an hour break between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday hours will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are still looking for lifeguards and anyone who is interested in being one can take a lifeguard class at the McMinn County YMCA with the next class being over Memorial Day weekend,” Siniard said. “If anyone is looking for an application, they can be found at athenstn.gov under human resources and lifeguard applications.”
Applications can be turned in to Athens City Hall located at 815 North Jackson Street.
“I am excited. I know we are getting back to normal after COVID and I am hoping that we will get some good numbers for the pool,” Siniard noted. “A normal pool pass will be $2 for anyone under 18 and our senior citizens and $3 for everyone else. Season passes will also be available with an adult season pass being $80, a child season pass will be $50, family passes of three or more will be $180 plus $25 for each person you add on to it.”
Season passes can be acquired by calling city hall at 423-744-2704 or by visiting city hall.
“Pool reservations can also be made this year but you will need to either come to city hall in person or call city hall to make your reservations,” Siniard stated. “Any kind of party is $40 an hour up to 50 people inside the gate and any party over 50 will add an addition $15 per hour for every 25 extra people.”
Most of the parties will take place after normal pool operating hours, ranging from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., but the pool is also available in the mornings Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for pool parties.
“Additionally the splash pad is currently open and is fully operational,” he expressed. “Reservations at the splash pad can also be made in the same method of reserving the pool.”
