Volunteer Energy Cooperative will hold its 86th annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Meigs Middle School in Decatur.
Breakfast, free flu shots, entertainment, gifts, door prizes, and more will be provided.
This year’s entertainment will be the Cumberland County Playhouse T3 GLEE — a show choir designed to highlight local students and give them the opportunity to be Cumberland County Playhouse ambassadors.
Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
•
The Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus (METCC) is starting up its 2022-23 season this fall with “An American Songbook.”
The first rehearsal is Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Wesleyan University Sherman Hall, located at 204 E. College Street in Athens.
Subsequent rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at TWU.
The concert is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Register at this link: forms.gle/uccWTukcFrgixNtE6 or call 423-381-0008 for more information.
•
The Swift Museum Foundation is sponsoring a raffle, with the winner to be announced on Oct. 1.
There are 2,500 tickets available for $50 each. These donations make participants eligible for the grand prize of a $30,000 engine credit or $20,000 in cash. Prizes will also be awarded for second through fifth place.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 423-745-9547.
Employees and board members of the Swift Museum Foundation, Inc., their spouse and legal dependents are prohibited from purchasing tickets and are not eligible to win any prize. This includes individuals for whom an employee or board member is the current legal guardian or individuals who they are not legally related to but who reside within an employee or board member household (step relationships are also included).
Official rules are available online at rafflecreator.com/pages/25154/2022-swift-museum-foundation-fundraiser-raffle
Proceeds from this raffle will support the Swift Museum Foundation — a non-profit museum that provides support for the remaining Swift aircraft that were built in the 1940s.
It also provides education about these airplanes and their history. A museum facility located at the McMinn County Airport is open to the public at no charge. Donations are welcomed, but not required.
Also, the museum’s annual Convention/Fly-In will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. The public is welcomed to visit during that time to see the airplanes and visit with the pilots.
•
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
