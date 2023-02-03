The same day as it ended the contract with one retail recruitment entity, the Athens City Council chose to enroll with another.
During the council’s January meeting, four of the five members unanimously approved joining with the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS)’s start-up retail recruitment venture. Mayor Steve Sherlin, Vice Mayor Larry Eaton, Council Member Dick Pelley and Council Member Jordan Curtis all voted in favor of the motion, while Council Member Frances Witt McMahan was not present at the meeting.
That same day, the council had voted 3-1 to end the contract with Retail Strategies, a firm that provides a variety of services to market the city and assist in its recruitment of major retailers. Among those services are demographic research and analysis, market and location viability studies, and networking with its contacts in the retail domain to raise interest in businesses coming here. Curtis dissented on that motion.
MTAS is a part of the University of Tennessee system and its employees advise city governments on proper rules and laws.
Eaton’s motion to work with MTAS was not on the agenda and was made during the new business portion of the meeting. Pelley seconded it.
Eaton noted that while Retail Strategies cost the city $35,000 per year, the pact with MTAS would be $5,000 each year.
“They have a new organization that’s just like Retail Strategies,” Eaton said. “This government entity is just like CTAS (County Technical Advisory Service) and they help municipalities with this. They do the advertising and send out things just like Retail Strategies does.”
He noted that he hoped to use this in the future in conjunction with the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) and the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce to replace Retail Strategies in boosting retail recruitment in the city.
“With this helping us out and with the EDA and with the chamber of commerce I had talked to also, all of these are in agreement and pretty excited about the way we want to move,” he said.
Curtis said he was in agreement with partnering with MTAS on retail recruitment, but expressed concerns about bringing up something that obligated the city to spend money when it wasn’t on the agenda prior to the meeting.
“We did have the Retail Strategies item on the agenda and this is an alternative to that, but we didn’t have this item on the agenda,” Curtis said. “I’m happy to join with MTAS’ effort with retail recruitment, but I wanted to make the point that this wasn’t on the agenda.”
Eaton noted that his motion was brought up during new business and Sherlin added that Robert’s Rules of Order don’t preclude non-agenda items from being brought up during new business.
“This agenda was what was publicized for the citizens to know what we were going to be taking up in this meeting,” Curtis said. “I think it is important that things we’re going to be voting on and discussing are on the agenda for the public prior to the meeting.”
