McMinn County commissioners have been made aware of some potential concerns over the future of the local economy.
During the commission’s annual retreat recently, Southeast Tennessee Development District’s Beth Jones discussed some statistics with the members and noted that there are some areas of potential concern moving forward.
For now, Jones noted, McMinn County compares favorably with the rest of the state economically.
“It’s helpful to see where you are in relation to the state,” she said, noting that median household income in McMinn County is $46,000 while across the state it’s $54,000. “The cost of living in McMinn County isn’t as much as in Knoxville or Chattanooga.”
However, she said the county still has work to do in educating residents.
“The fastest way to economic development is educational attainment,” she said, noting that could be a two-year degree, four-year degree or technical education.
McMinn Countians with at least a bachelor’s degree currently sits at 17%, while the state average is 28%.
“What you’re going to start seeing, I think, are technical certifications,” Jones noted. “There are technical certifications that, with the right skillsets, pay a whole lot more than an associate’s degree or even a four-year degree. That’s what is changing in the dynamics — I don’t think it’s an either/or, I think it’s a little of both.”
That led to another concern that both Jones and McMinn County Mayor John Gentry said commissioners need to be aware of moving forward.
“In the southeast region, we have seven jobs out of every other one job tied to the transportation and automotive industry,” Jones said.
“Our number one employer makes parts for the internal combustion engine,” Gentry added.
However, there is a currently a focus nationwide of moving to what is considered more “green” sources of energy, including electric vehicles.
Jones and Gentry noted that electric vehicles have about 30-40% fewer parts than internal combustion engines.
“The repercussions are going to be bad, mark my words,” Commissioner Tad Simpson said. “The infrastructure is not ready.”
“The infrastructure is not ready, but our skillsets aren’t ready either,” Jones added, noting that 2/3 of the auto industry jobs here are component manufacturers. “Components people here have got to change their skillsets. We’ve got to upgrade their skillsets.”
Gentry added a bit of optimism about a portion of the automotive industry’s future here, though.
“The DENSOs of the world, they’re in the after market parts and we’ll have after market stuff to be built for quite a while, I hope,” he said. “We grew more here because they kept adding lines of internal combustion parts. We live off making parts.”
It was then asked if the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) would be able to handle a switch from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles with the likely sizable increase to power needs.
“They’ll find a way,” Jones responded. “There’s kinetic energy that can be harnessed. There are all kinds of ways energy can be produced and stored in batteries without, necessarily, plugging them in.”
Without diversifying the local economy, Jones said there are valid concerns about how strong it will be in the future.
“Our regional economy and your local economy are very fragile,” she said.
On the topic of diversifying the economy, both Jones and Gentry noted that steps are being taken to attempt to make that a reality.
“You all are working toward that with different industries you’re trying to recruit and different incentives you’re trying to diversify,” she said. “You just need to know how fragile our regional economy is.”
