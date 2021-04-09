A return to normalcy appears to be approaching with many local festivals and events slated to resume this year.
The McMinn County Commission recently approved 10 funding requests from local event organizers. The events are tentatively scheduled to take place through this summer and many had to be postponed, cancelled or modified in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The commission approved a total of $27,500 worth of allocations from the county’s Hotel/Motel Tax Fund to provide financial assistance for some of McMinn County’s most popular events. A portion of this fund, which generates revenue from a 5% occupancy tax, is reserved to promote events and tourism-related activities in McMinn County.
Individual allocations of $3,000 each were made to National MooFest in Athens, Calhoun’s River Town Festival, Athens’ Fourth of July Fireworks, the Sounds of Summer concert series in Downtown Athens, Englewood Celebrates, the Etowah Old Fashioned Fourth of July, Main Street Athens’ Fifth Friday Street Fair, and the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s annual Quilt Show. The commission also contributed $1,500 for Niota’s Roaring ’20s Dance and $2,000 for the American Legion’s Athens Downtown Fourth gathering.
According to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund saw about a 60% decline in collections in the opening months of the COVID-19 economic lockdown. There was also a slew of event cancellations last year either because organizers felt the events could not be held safely or they were prohibited in some fashion, though modified versions of the Athens fireworks show and Sounds of Summer still took place in 2020.
These factors led county government to delay Hotel/Motel Tax Fund applications until February 2021.
“There was no need to be soliciting funding requests when we knew the events couldn’t happen,” explained Gentry.
Gentry and county Finance Director Jason Luallen continued to monitor this fund and it began to rebound around the beginning of 2021. Gentry subsequently notified organizers of many local events to begin preparing their funding applications.
“(We told them) if you feel like you can make your event happen, we want to participate,” said Gentry. “I was pleased to see several organizations wanting to go back to celebrating things.
“You want new folks to come visit your community, but that’s secondary. Primarily, you want to see your citizens enjoying each other’s company,” he continued.
Gentry noted the abundance of out-of-county license plates seen at the Athens and Etowah Fourth of July festivities as an indication of the quality of McMinn County events.
“I don’t know if any county does Fourth of July, quite honestly, better than McMinn County — Athens and Etowah — does,” he said. “They have two totally different feels to them and they’re both equally special. I don’t want to leave McMinn County on the Fourth of July. I like being here.”
