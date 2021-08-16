Tennessee Wesleyan University has reinstated its mask mandate on campus due to the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles, the CDC recommended utilizing the mask mandate in communities that were high risk with low vaccination rates.
“We have been watching other schools and other colleges and we are eager to repeal this just as quickly as we can do so, but we won’t do that until we see the surge subsiding and we are hopeful that will happen,” Knowles said. “The good news is that we think about 80% of our faculty and staff are vaccinated and we working, as students return, to get 70% of our students vaccinated and we are optimistic that we can achieve that.”
Vanderbilt University officials will be arriving at the TWU campus on Aug. 31 to distribute vaccinations to the students at TWU.
“Particularly for those who live in other countries who didn’t have access to the vaccine,” he noted. “Most of us in the US have ample access but some people don’t have that and some people haven’t decided yet.”
They will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since it is a one-time shot instead of having to reschedule for a second dose.
“We will also be collecting vaccination cards on a volunteer basis,” Knowles stated. “We are not requiring for people to get vaccinated, we are simply asking for them to comply and make their own medical decision on that. We will be collecting vaccination cards so in the event of an exposure, the students who have proof of vaccination can avoid quarantine, which is one of the incentives that we have, especially among athletes.”
COVID-19 testing will be a requirement for all residential students, athletes, international students who have left the country during break, and health students who will be in clinical rotations this spring within the first few days of returning to campus.
The mask mandate will be required anytime there is a gathering inside any of the campus buildings.
“Until we get roughly 70% vaccination rate among the students we are going to urge them to wear masks all the time, but they don’t need to unless they are in classes or other group settings at this point,” Knowles said. “We are continuing to social distance as we did last year in addition to the mask mandate. We will be doing the biospray every 60-90 days, we are doing the deep cleaning right now and we will be using the I-Wave purification devices on all of our air conditioning units as well.”
Knowles stated the current practices will be familiar due to having to utilize these tactics last year.
“We are basically doing all the things that we did last year, but obviously we have one weapon this year that we didn’t then and that is the vaccines,” he expressed. “We are really excited for what a blessing that is and we are really encouraging all of our TWU family to get vaccinated. Over 600,000 people have died from this virus and there is really only one good defense and that is the vaccine. Very few have had problems with the vaccine, but it is everyone’s own medical decision to make, of course.”
Knowles is looking forward to having a good school year despite the challenges they are facing.
“We have a sizable group of students coming, we have new programing, we have a lot to be thankful for and we always remember that through adversity we learn and grow,” Knowles said. “We usually come together as a tighter community and that is one thing that is truly special about Tennessee Wesleyan.”
