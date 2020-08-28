A potential transformation of Downtown Athens is currently under consideration.
Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson presented a preliminary proposal of potential redesigns of the city’s historic business district to the Athens City Council at last month’s study session. Dotson made the presentation prior to her appointment as an interim member of the Council.
The proposal, which was developed in conjunction with the Lyndhurst Foundation and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, details a series of practical and aesthetic improvements that could change the landscape of Downtown Athens. Included in the proposal are beautification measures such as facade improvements, decorative landscaping and wall murals.
A large focus of the proposal is the narrowing of streets to provide additional parking, as well as to slow down traffic and make the downtown area safer for pedestrian foot traffic.
Dotson began by crediting Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) President Dr. Harley Knowles for his role in initiating the proposal.
“What we have here is a blueprint of what our downtown could look like with revitalization,” she explained.
Dotson presented the draft proposal, with final plans being developed by University of Georgia consultants for expected delivery by October.
“This plan is fully funded by the Lyndhurst Foundation,” said Dotson. “The City of Athens is not having to pay for anything.
“What we’re looking at is beautifying downtown; making it consistent with the beautification and having a cohesive look,” Dotson continued. “The big thing they looked at is our traffic flow and slowing down the traffic.”
Dotson noted areas of Downtown Athens where streets are wider than two lanes. The specific areas being discussed are Jackson Street, College Street, White Street, Washington Avenue and Madison Avenue, including the perimeter of the McMinn County Courthouse. The plan also proposes a crosswalk across Jackson Street between TWU and the Arts Center of Athens.
“In order to have a pedestrian-friendly downtown, which is what we want, we’ve got to calm the traffic,” she added.
More than 6,300 vehicles are estimated to enter Downtown Athens each day, according to the proposal. The plan states that shrinking oversized roadways can lead to between a 19% and 47% reduction in vehicle accidents. It also states that, as vehicle speeds rise from 20 to 40 miles per hour, the likelihood of a pedestrian fatality in the event of a collision rises from 5% to 85%. Dotson noted the Jackson Street corridor that leads into Downtown Athens from the northwest as a particular area of concern.
The proposal would achieve “traffic calming” by adding raised and, in some cases, decorative pavement areas, which would narrow the streets; break up long, uninterrupted stretches of roadway; and provide opportunities for modified and/or additional street-side parking. The draft plan details narrowing option(s) at several key locations throughout Downtown Athens.
