On top of looking for a new city manager, the City of Athens is also now seeking a new city attorney.
During Tuesday night’s monthly city council meeting, the council voted 3-2 in favor of “ceasing the contract” with City Attorney Chris Trew. Council Member Dick Pelley and the two new members of the board — Steve Sherlin and Larry Eaton — voted in favor of the motion made by Pelley, while council members Frances Witt McMahan and Jordan Curtis voted against.
Following that, Eaton made a motion to name Bill Buckley the interim city attorney for “up to three months” and it passed 4-0 with Curtis abstaining.
Before the initial vote, discussion was held and Witt McMahan came out against removing Trew.
“I think that it is very reckless to remove our city attorney during such a time as we’re experiencing,” she said. “There’s a lot of important business that needs to be done that he is totally invested in. Not only that, but the relationship Mr. Trew has with the City of Athens and I appreciate the relationship I have as a person with Mr. Trew.”
Witt McMahan said this is the type of decision that requires more thought than what it appeared had gone into it.
“I’d like to further discuss things with him and the council before a decision is made,” she said.
However, Pelley disagreed with her.
“I don’t think it is (reckless),” he said. “I think it is appropriate and a good time to do it. We can put in a city attorney that works with us.”
Curtis also encouraged some time to ponder the move before making a decision.
“We need a lot of things to simmer down a bit,” he said. “I think this would be a bit of a knee jerk decision.”
Eaton noted that he thinks “the world of Mr. Trew. I have a lot of respect for him.”
However, Eaton, who has filed a lawsuit against the city, cited current lawsuits as his reasoning for terminating Trew’s contract.
“We have had so many lawsuits the past couple of years,” Eaton said. “He is a good man, he is very sincere, I do trust him, but I think at this point in time even though I just came across and was sworn in ... I have been in this audience for over six years, I have been watching everything.”
He added that there are things that have happened that have concerned him.
“We have got some things going on for a long time and I have been addressing the council, this was one of the reasons I’m sitting here today,” Eaton said.
Sherlin echoed many of Eaton’s thoughts and added that he saw the need for change.
“I have the deepest respect for Mr. Trew,” Sherlin said. “I think he is a very fine attorney, he did an excellent job (Monday) night. I think the city has spoken in this last election, wanting new leadership, and I think the city wants a complete turnabout.”
The original motion from Pelley was to ask Trew to resign effective the end of the meeting. However, Trew recommended rewording it.
“If you want to terminate me, just say it like it is,” Trew told the council.
“I think we just need ‘cease the contract,’ that’s a lot better terminology,” Eaton responded.
“You will not hurt my feelings,” Trew replied. “If the motion is to terminate and that’s what he wants to do and he’s got a second, it doesn’t matter what you call it.”
Nonetheless, the council members altered the wording to “cease the contract” of Trew.
Witt McMahan then noted that she saw this as disrespectful toward Trew.
“Mr. Trew came here tonight knowing this might happen,” she said. “He had the decency to show up here to keep the three newly elected councilmen from sitting there twiddling their thumbs waiting for someone to swear them in. For you all to make a decision like that tonight rather than hold it for discussion, at least, at the next work session, I think is shameful and I think it’s a bad way to start your first night on the council. I want you all to think about the transparency and the integrity and everything we have discussed.”
After Trew was terminated by the council, Eaton made the motion to make Buckley the interim. When asked by Curtis if Buckley was interested, Eaton said he was.
Sherlin then wrapped up the conversation.
“This was a difficult decision,” he said. “I personally believe from the election, from what happened (Monday) night, the city wants change so we’re giving you change. This is a new beginning and a new day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.