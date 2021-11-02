McMinn County officials are working towards a plan to make improvements to facilities throughout the county school system.
At the McMinn County Commission’s annual retreat earlier this year, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry presented a capital plan that estimated more than $53 million could be available over eight years that could be dedicated to school improvements.
Among the primary topics discussed during the retreat were how to continue classes for a particular student body while any potential construction or remodeling is taking place; immediate infrastructure needs that must be addressed as soon as possible; whether new buildings are necessary versus performing prioritized maintenance; some public resistance to the idea of eliminating schools; and weighing the advantages of a middle school program versus the county’s traditional kindergarten through eighth grade format. At the end of the retreat, commission members designated a 10-year plan for school improvements as their top priority.
An existing plan, which was first presented in July 2019 by Mainstreet Studio Architects and MBI Companies, Inc., recommended the closure of six total county schools and replacing them with three new ones. The total cost for the entire scope of recommendations was an estimated $95-$127 million.
The commission has indicated to the McMinn County Board of Education that it would prefer an alternative to wholesale consolidation, which led to a new study being developed by project architects.
More than $10.4 million of funding being allocated to the county through the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID-19 relief package can be used for school construction, according to Gentry.
At the McMinn County Commission’s October Budget Committee meeting, Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison updated committee members on the progress being made by project architects to reexamine all of the county school buildings and develop a plan for remodeling and making other improvements to the existing schools. Parkison was joined by Heath Frazier, who oversees facilities in the MCS central office. Frazier informed the committee on the status of this follow-up study.
“They’re going to build on that prior study that talked about different issues,” said Gentry. “Now they’re going back and putting price tags with it and (determining) what it’s going to cost to renovate all the schools.”
This study is expected to be ready no later than the end of February 2022.
“We’re reserving as much of our $10.4 million (of ARP funding) as we can to go towards that (along) with our other monies,” said Gentry.
Gentry said the commission is expected to combine at least half of its ARP funding with the other available funds.
“We’re going into, I’m assuming, a safe decade-long construction process to get around to all these schools and still have time to educate kids without moving them around everywhere,” said Gentry. “I think you’re going to see comprehensive improvements at all of our schools.”
Gentry said the new plan is likely to include some new construction alongside repairs and upgrades. Examples of new construction could be buildings to replace portable classrooms and new gymnasiums.
“From what I’ve heard from commissioners, they’re much more in favor of maintaining the locations of our schools and updating them,” said Gentry. “They haven’t been sold on consolidation. They have real concerns about taking schools out of the towns of Niota, Englewood and Etowah and the devastating effect it would have on those communities.
“There’s nothing in the schools that can’t be fixed, modernized or replaced,” he added.
Gentry also noted that the school system has its own allotment of around $17 million in ARP funding, some of which may also be used for school construction.
