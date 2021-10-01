Larry Saunders considers it his God-given mission to help those in his community.
Saunders was recently named the Athens City Council’s Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) for September 2021. Saunders was recognized at last week’s council meeting.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner read a proclamation honoring Saunders for his contributions. Sumner was joined at the podium by Council Member Frances Witt McMahan.
Saunders was born and raised in Tyler, Texas, and was the youngest of 12 children of Mr. and Mrs. Sims Saunders. His parents passed away while he was young and he led an adverse life on the streets of Tyler for many years.
Saunders was invited to church by his “grandmother-in-love” and, in 1995, “he dedicated his life and became a servant of God at Shiloh Holiness Church,” stated the proclamation.
Saunders served as a minister and aide to the bishop for several years and helped to fund many church projects
In 2000, Saunders moved to Athens, where he founded the Voice of Deliverance Ministry Church of God in Christ, for which he has served as pastor for the past 20 years. He brought along his young family and began ministry in Athens as a weekly street service.
As the ministry grew, Saunders would preach and teach; his wife, Letisha, would play the keyboard; his son, Brandon, played the drums; and his daughter, Daysha, would sing.
Over the years, Saunders began conducting his ministry beyond the physical walls of the church when he opened his barber shop, Nu U Barber Shop and Styles.
“In so doing, he became pastor to many in the community who did not, or would not, attend a regular church service,” stated the proclamation.
In his numerous years of owning the barber shop, Saunders “would counsel many young men, settle hundreds of disagreements, and inspire boys to become men and upright citizens of Athens,” according to the proclamation.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the barber shop to close, Saunders opened Big Daddy’s BBQ Shack.
The proclamation stated, “This business blessed not just Pastor Saunders, but, through employment, it has, in turn, blessed many who would have otherwise faced the full effects of financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Through ministry, he has fed the hungry, provided a place for young people to gather and have church, lead community worship services, marriage counseled numerous couples, baptized several people, and reached many to offer Christ Jesus as their personal savior.”
Following the reading of the proclamation, Witt McMahan recalled meeting Saunders for the first time while he was preparing barbecue. The conversation led to a lasting friendship.
“From a personal perspective, Larry is around when you lose a loved one and he never shows up empty-handed,” she said.
“He has helped more young African-Americans who were on the streets selling drugs and doing things that he knew was going to lead their life to either jail or death,” she continued. “He’s always been there. He never judged them. He’s always tried to help those boys find a way out. … He’s not just a pastor in his church, he’s a pastor to the community.”
Witt McMahan also noted Saunders’ efforts to “bridge the gap” between police officers and the African-American community, and the community at-large.
“I know what it’s like to not have,” said Saunders. “I’ve used that as my guidance to try and help others.
“For me, God sent me here. So, I’m not just here. I was brought here by the spirit of God and I know my position is to help. It’s not about color. It’s simply about helping people, period,” he continued.
