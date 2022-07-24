A new state law requiring the retention of third grade students in certain circumstances has caused concern for Meigs Director of Schools Clint Baker.
The law states that students in third grade “shall not” be promoted to fourth unless they receive a rating of “on track” or “mastered” on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test.
The retention law has been in effect for a year, however several local school districts have yet to receive any information from the State Board of Education on it. It goes into effect for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
"We have had a year to think about it and see where it goes," Baker said. "We had hoped there would be some legislative changes to it before we had to implement it but there wasn't any so this coming school year is the first year of that implementation across the state."
Baker believes the retention law is very "stringent" for 3rd graders.
"It is hard because for these kids, this will be the first standardized test they will have taken in that form and it is only one moment in time that they are taking this test, so it is a lot of eggs in one basket for a kid that age," he expressed. "This is a big deal ... Statewide data from a previous year showed that 65% of 3rd graders were in danger of being retained statewide."
According to Baker, the students would need to do well on a standardized test to show if the student is considered to be at grade level.
"The testing results are categorized by 'exceeds expectations,' which is the best you can get, and 'meets expectations' and those two are needed to qualify you as proficient," he noted. "The next two categories are considered not proficient and they are 'approaching expectations' and 'below expectations.'"
For students who fall short of the standards, there are a few ways to achieve promotion without retaking the same grade level. They are: if the student is an English language learner with less than two years of ELA instruction; the student has already been retained in K-3; the student is retested and scores proficient; the student attends a learning loss camp with a 90% attendance rate and demonstrates “adequate” growth on the test; or the student is assigned a tutor for the entire upcoming year.
While a student can only be retained once in grades K-3, if they are retained in third grade, then they can be retained again in fourth grade if they do not show adequate growth.
"This is putting some really tough stipulations on kids that age and this is going to be a tough deal in the future for 3rd grade kids and their families," Baker noted.
Several other issues have been raised with the way the retention law could affect others, according to Baker.
"For one thing, having all of this determined by one performance indicator for an eight year old is very difficult in our eyes and two, if you have such a large number of students detained there could be potential staffing issues for the following year," he noted. "When you suddenly have a much larger group of 3rd graders than you would normally have and a much smaller group of 4th graders than you would normally have you could potentially have some pretty serious staffing issues on your hands but we will move forward."
Baker added that Meigs County has already had a successful summer program and is currently making plans for a tutoring program for next year.
"This may be a 3rd grade retention law but it also has ramifications in 4th grade," noted Baker. "If I were a kid that moved to 4th grade based on summer school, tutoring or both then I still have to show adequate growth on the test or I could be held back in 4th grade as well ... This is based on wanting all 3rd graders to be able to read fluently, but the TCAP test is not a reading test, it is an English test - it has grammar, composition, writing so that is another possible issue."
