General election races have been set in Meigs County after Tuesday night’s primary round.
No incumbents were defeated on the night, as races were held in both Republican and Democratic primaries.
In a hotly contested mayor race, incumbent Bill James narrowly overcame four challengers and advanced to the general election out of the Republican primary. His 477 votes were enough to defeat Anderson “Binky” Hutsell with 447, Joe Lawson with 354, Jeremy Newman with 343 and George Thomas with 298.
On the Democratic side, Edgar Jewell Jr. is set to face off with James, as he defeated John Myers 180 to 128.
A pair of county commission races were contested as well.
In District 1’s Republican primary, Kristy Williams Kelly with 174 votes and Dustin Lankford with 131 votes advanced to the general election, while Jeff Howard with 117 and Phillip Grubb with 53 came up short.
No Democrat ran in the corresponding primary.
The District 2 Republican primary saw Andrew Howard with 219 votes and incumbent Ralph “Dude” Minnis with 196 narrowly defeat Joshua Finnell’s 183 votes and Karen McNabb’s 77 votes.
On the Democratic side, Carolyn Jones was unopposed and garnered 45 votes.
There was a three-way race for the lone register of deeds seat and Madison Stiner Carden came out on top with 1,128 votes, compared to Joyce Judd’s 617 and Andy McHone’s 158.
There was no candidate in the Democratic primary.
The Republican road superintendent primary was also contested, as incumbent Jimmy “Butch” Nelson held off challenger Steven Miller 1,097 to 752.
There was no one who ran on the Democratic side for this position.
All other races were uncontested as:
• Chris Finnell with 382 votes and Jerry Harris with 265 votes both advanced in the county commission District 3 Republican primary. Stanley Welch also advanced on the Democratic side with 122 votes.
• Doug O’Daniel with 209 votes and Rick Vaughn with 172 both advanced in the county commission District 4 Republican primary.
• Tonia Dake was the lead vote getter in the county commission District 5 race, as she accumulated 238 votes and incumbent Adam Brady earned 184.
• Stacie Goforth Hyde earned 1,519 votes to retain her spot as county trustee in the Republican primary.
• Jackie Melton advanced in the Republican primary for sheriff with 1,586 votes.
• Janie Stiner Myers earned 283 votes in the Democratic primary for county clerk.
