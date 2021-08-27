Tennessee Overhill is now in its 31st year of promoting cultural tourism in McMinn and surrounding counties.
The McMinn County Commission invited Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association (TOHA) Executive Director Adrian Lambert to give an update on the non-profit during Monday’s meeting.
TOHA began in 1990 when McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties were selected as a pilot area for the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “Heritage Tourism Initiative.” Today, TOHA is governed by a volunteer board of directors.
Annual funding is provided by local governments, with special projects funded through grants, donations, earned income and partnerships.
Lambert has been the Tennessee Overhill director for just over a year.
“In that year, I have immersed myself in McMinn County, so much so that I’m an Englewood resident,” said Lambert. “This county is incredible.
“Our mission at the Overhill is to promote and preserve the natural and historical resources of McMinn, Monroe and Polk county through cultural tourism,” she continued. “In other words, it’s to get folks here, heads in the beds. Our primary goal is increased visitation, which is more money in our communities.”
According to Lambert, there was a total of $53.58 million spent on tourism in McMinn County during 2020.
“We market the region in a six-hour drive market and our efforts are print, digital and media,” explained Lambert. “We also print materials for attractions.”
An example of these print materials is a brochure produced by Tennessee Overhill that highlights local waterfalls.
“We want to promote to folks that definitely want to visit the southeast. We don’t want to spend our money where it’s not going to matter,” said Lambert.
Among the most well-known attractions promoted by Tennessee Overhill is the Hiwassee River Rail Adventure — a train excursion based out of Etowah’s L&N Depot.
Tennessee Overhill is currently developing a new website.
“This website is going to be all-inclusive,” said Lambert. “As the primary destination organization for McMinn, it’s really going to highlight everything there is to do: all the great places to eat, all the great places to stay, the adventure, the beauty, the charm that is right here in our area.”
Among Overhill’s new projects are creating signage for the Trail of Tears, a project to develop murals on silos that will direct people to county attractions, and a video directory of local artists and craftspeople.
