McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy recently pointed out successes his department has achieved, but added that he also has some concerns.
During the McMinn County Commission’s Strategic Planning Session at Hiwassee Acres in Calhoun, Guy told commissioners that the crime rate in the county has dropped considerably in the past 15 years.
“From 2005 to 2020, there’s been an astronomical difference in the number of reported crimes,” Guy said.
He noted that overall in that time period, crime numbers have dropped 40-50% and, in the past five years, they’ve fallen 25-30%.
“The call that we get the most is a stray animal,” he said. “We monitor the calls each month and crimes vs person does not make the top 10.”
He added that there are instances of crime against people, but the department’s incident clearance rate is the highest it’s been in the past 15 years and the conviction rate has grown quite a bit too.
“Your deputies and detectives are convicting more people than any other agency in our court system,” he said, stressing the importance of that figure. “I don’t need to be arresting people for stuff I can’t put them in jail for and keep them in jail for. Otherwise I’m just inconveniencing them or I’m arresting them on a bad case and that’s not how this country was founded.”
He said that the 115 simple assaults reported in 2020 was the lowest ever and the 115 burglaries was as well.
“We’re seeing a decrease in crimes that normally stay high,” he said.
He also pointed out that there were 98 thefts from vehicles reported in 2020, but added that is a preventable crime.
“That number would be zero if people would just lock their car,” he said. “Almost every car theft we work, the doors are unlocked and keys are in it.”
With that in mind, Guy talked to the commissioners about what his department needs moving forward.
COVID-19 has impacted the revenue of the sheriff’s department, as the number of state inmates they hold — and get money from the state for each of them — has dropped and it has cost the department around $1 million.
“It is purely due to COVID,” he said. “Not only did we have to release a bunch of people to keep COVID out of the jail ... but the courts have been very slow getting back. It’s getting better.”
That led him into the two primary needs the department has for 2022: higher pay for the employees and the county to fund the current narcotics detective instead of doing so through the drug fund.
Guy said that he’s heard some counties in the area are working to increase their employees’ pay and he noted that McMinn County employees are some of the lowest paid in the region.
“That is something I feel is a need,” he said, adding that most of his deputies are more focused on base pay than benefits. “When I talk to my employees, most of my guys are younger and they really don’t care (about benefits). They’re worried about what they see on that check and that’s it.”
By the end of the planning session, the commissioners named more pay for officers as their third highest priority with 14 points, behind a school building plan with 37 points and broadband expansion with 19 points.
“Whatever you can do, we will appreciate anything you can do for our employees,” Guy said.
The second need he noted is assistance in paying his narcotics detective.
He said that drug-related seizures, which largely funnel money to the drug fund, have become more difficult to make happen, so he’s no longer able to pay for his narcotics detective through that fund.
At the same time, he argued, the 2020 election loosened up restrictions on people crossing the southern U.S./Mexico border illegally, which has led to more drugs here and more overdoses.
“We’re seeing an increase in drug violations. We’re seeing a trend of more and more overdoses,” he said. “One of the first things that happened after (the 2020) election, and call this political if you want to, an executive order was signed that opened up our southern border.”
Guy said that prior to 2020, McMinn County reported fewer than 20 overdoses. Now, that number is climbing and he blames drugs being brought across the border.
“That is where our narcotics are coming from — the fentanyl, the meth, the opioids,” he said. “Ninety percent of it is coming across that porous southern border. We doubled our overdoses in a single year because of the border situation. People are being arrested by us and other agencies, they’re coming to jail, they swallow what they’ve got and an hour later they don’t have a heartbeat. We have had some people pass away.”
Guy said that increase in drugs could lead to an increase in crime, as well.
“I’m afraid if we don’t keep doing what we’re doing and impact the drug problem ... we’ll start seeing an increase in crime,” he said.
As a result, he said that keeping the narcotics detective — and the link with the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force that comes with it — is necessary.
“That’s an extra position I’m asking for,” he said. “There’s no way I can keep that without taking a loss somewhere else.”
