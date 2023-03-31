A local veteran told his story and all veterans were honored Wednesday during the McMinn County Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the Niota Depot.
The annual ceremony was put together by McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow and it included patriotic music from the Mid-East Tennessee Community Choir (METCC), presentations of Quilts of Valor from the Starr Mountain Quilters and a toast to the veterans’ service led by Michael O’Hare.
Local veteran Robert Lewey was the guest speaker and he remembered his service and the impact it had on his life.
Lewey was born in 1947 in Boston, Mass. to what he called a “dysfunctional family.” That led him to be active in basketball and football and to spend a lot of time in the weight room.
Once out of high school, he made the decision to enter the military.
“A friend of mine called me from city hall and said ‘you better get into the Air Force or Navy or something because your number is coming up,” Lewey said.
Initially, it was planned that Lewey would spend his time working with computers in the Air Force, but a trip to the firing range at Lackland Air Force Base changed that. Lewey learned that he was a good shot, hitting three bullseyes initially and then emptying a clip into the target area, impressing the superior watching him.
That led to a meeting with the base’s colonel and Lewey again did some target practice for him.
“He goes, ‘wow, you’re impressive. We have to say goodbye to you though,’” Lewey recalled the colonel saying.
“Oh, you’re sending me home,” Lewey responded.
“No, something like that. Friday we’re sending you to Fort Hood — they’re going to teach you to be a sniper,” the colonel responded.
Around six to eight months later, Lewey was in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.
“One time I got stuck out there for four days ...,” Lewey said.
When he got back, he was transferred again — this time to being a gunner on a helicopter. That led to him getting shot down.
“It wasn’t bad. Twenty, 25 minutes later we got picked up,” he said.
Then he got shot down a second time.
“We’re out there an hour and I’m running out of ammo and I’m going, ‘I don’t like this God, give me something else,’” he remembered.
After he was picked up, his colonel sent him on a night mission with four civilians.
“I said I know you’re pipedreaming, man, because we don’t fly on night missions,” Lewey said. “He said ‘well this is special.’ I said “I’ve had specials from you and I don’t like them.’”
After about 45 minutes in the air, Lewey said the chopper took a direct hit from a missile.
“As the helicopter was falling out of the sky, I jumped out the door,” he said. “I was always told if you’re up high enough you jump out the door before that thing lands because it’s like a rock falling on top of you.”
That happened in August of 1967.
Lewey said the next thing he knew, he was in a hospital bed. After some time, he learned that he had woken up in July of 1969. The fall from the helicopter had put him in a coma.
“He showed me the paper and I got really upset,” Lewey said.
He remained there for nearly a year longer before being released. Once out, he used some of his pay to buy a car and get a meal and then headed back to Boston.
When he got home, Lewey said his older brother “looked at me and said, ‘oh look, the baby killer’s here.’ I threw him through the back door, off the back porch.”
As time went on, Lewey sat at home for a couple of years and then set out to find a job. In the meantime, he also found out something important the military hadn’t informed him of.
“The military never told me or explained to me that I was a disabled vet and a little bit of a gap between the ears,” he said.
He ended up working for 20 years for the New England Telephone Company while going to therapy. In 1988, he went into a detoxification program and got clean. He’s now been successfully clean for 35 years.
Since then, he joined a church in Knoxville, works in the ministry and aids veterans who need it.
“We help people find Jesus,” Lewey said.
