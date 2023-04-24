New lighting may soon be on the way for McMinn County Schools and, with it, would eventually come nearly half a million dollars in savings.
During last week’s McMinn County Commission meeting, Mayor John Gentry recommended the commissioners approve a resolution getting McMinn County Schools involved in the Energy Efficient Schools program. The agreement would see every older light in all schools replaced with new LED panels.
Gentry said no new cost would be incurred by the county or the schools and the program would be paid for through the energy cost savings of going to the new lights. Once the upgrades are fully paid for through those savings, all future savings would go into the system’s operations budget.
“That’s over $440,000 that’s available for the schools for operations,” Gentry said. “County school system wide, it’s not hard to get to $440,000 savings.”
As an example of how many lights would become more energy efficient, Gentry noted that the McMinn County Courthouse has 1,100 light bulbs and each school would likely have more.
The project would also change out football stadium lighting with “top of the line” lights such as those at Bicentennial Park.
MCS Building and Grounds Supervisor Heath Frazier said some parts of the current schools have LED lighting and the difference is considerable.
“If you’ve been in a gym (with those lights), you know what a difference it makes,” he said. “We’ve got them in Central’s gym and we need that county-wide.”
There would also be occupancy sensors included, which would turn lights on when people come in a room and off when there is no more motion.
“That’s big energy savings across the county that’s going to touch every school,” Frazier said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to pursue involvement in this program.
