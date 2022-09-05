McMinn County Mayor John Gentry expressed his hopes for the county after the recent announcement of a new type of industry coming to Etowah.
On Sept. 1, the City of Etowah officially announced Piedmont Lithium would be coming to North Etowah Industrial Park, creating 117 new jobs and investing $582 million into the community.
“New industries locating are usually sometimes once a decade for a community,” Gentry said. “I think I remember hearing one time that there are over 3,000 counties in the United States and there are less than 100 plant announcements at one time so we get excited even if it’s a current industry just expanding ... This just brings in so many new opportunities.”
Gentry noted the “exciting” thing about this particular industry is its focus on electric vehicles.
“For McMinn County to be in that space is very important. We are a manufacturing community and we are heavily involved in automotive,” Gentry noted. “Transportation is always going to be with us, so to be able to diversify your automotive cluster is really a matter of community security, so we really value being chosen for this first in the nation plant.”
The new industry is planned to create 117 new jobs within the community.
“It is really important to be on the top of cutting edge technology,” he expressed. “We think this is just the beginning. There are so many opportunities for other parts of this industry to want to locate here. They are going to want to be near this product. So we are going to hope this brings additional development.”
News of the new industry coming to Etowah came as “great timing” due to the cutbacks from Resolute Forest Products in Calhoun and Waupaca Foundry in Etowah.
“There are times when industrial cutbacks actually encourage new industry,” he noted. “The talent in advanced manufacturing is at a premium so sometimes you just want to turn those lemons and make lemonade and hopefully that was what we were able to do with Piedmont and show that we have an available workforce due to the cutbacks of Waupaca and Resolute.”
Gentry wished to remind everyone that the two aforementioned industries did not close down, but underwent a staffing cutback.
“We are in a great location in Tennessee with what will be four car manufacturers in our state committed to making electric vehicles,” Gentry said. “This company is making a raw material that is essential to that industry.”
Gentry expressed his gratitude to all the people who helped establish industrial parks throughout the county.
“Industrial parks don’t just happen. They require a lot of planning, utilities, acreage and our past planning is what made this available today,” he said. “All the work of getting that site registered as a Tennessee Select site made this project happen. This was a very fast-paced project. Many projects take years but this one happened in a matter of months and that is how quickly this is moving in that whole industry. So being ready with land, rail access, permits, etc. brought confidence to that company that we in McMinn County could do it quicker than anywhere else.”
