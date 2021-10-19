The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce plans to continue with its annual holiday events this year with the exception of Murders on Main Street.
According to the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Becky Hovater, Etowah’s annual Murders on Main Street event will be cancelled for this year.
“The event is cancelled this year due to the death of Durant Tullock,” she said. “He was an integral part of Murders on Main Street. He had a major role in the play itself, so we didn’t feel up to doing it this year and would prefer to mourn him this year.”
It is currently unknown if the chamber board will decide to continue the event next year or not yet. However, there are several other events to round out the year that are set to continue.
“We will be having the veterans parade, which we kind of host and advertise, and that will be Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.,” Hovater said. “Our Christmas parade will be Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.”
The chamber board has renamed the Christmas parade the Durant Tullock Memorial Christmas Parade.
“That will be a permenant name change,” she stated. “It makes me feel wonderful. It is just a small way of rememberance for us to remember a great man as a community.”
Hovater noted several civic groups are also working on ways to honor Tullock through dedicating benches, creating scholarships, and more.
“We are looking forward to continuing with what was already planned and thinking about what we can do next year,” she expressed. “I think it is a good thing to be able to dedicate so many things to Durant. He was such a unique person. To be so young, he knew so many people. He started having an interest in Etowah from a young age and retained that knowledge because he loved the town so much. It is hard to believe that he is gone and everybody just wants to keep his memory going.”
The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce is actively recruiting new members to join the chamber.
“Any business or individuals that would like to be a part of the Etowah chamber can join us right now,” she said. “Anyone who is interested can call the chamber at 263-2228.”
