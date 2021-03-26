State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) was the co-sponsor of a bill recently passed in the state House of the Tennessee General Assembly regarding transgender athletes.
The summary of House Bill 03 “requires that a student’s gender for purposes of participation in a public middle school or high school interscholastic athletic activity or event be determined by the student’s sex at the time of the student’s birth, as indicated on the student’s original birth certificate.”
Cochran said he believed this was an important bill for the General Assembly to pass.
“Women’s sports were created to give girls a fair chance at competition,” Cochran said.
“I’m proud to co-sponsor legislation that promotes equality in sports while protecting female athletes in Tennessee.”
The bill’s authors argued that local school districts have a “legitimate interest and obligation to ensure they are not creating opportunities for undue injury to children who participate in interscholastic activities and sports.
“The bill ensures boys are not able to displace girls in competitive events which could deny female athletes’ victories, opportunities or scholarships.”
For more information regarding House Bill 03 and its progress, visit https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/default.aspx?BillNumber=HB0003&GA=112
