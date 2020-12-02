Various veteran service organizations spread across the county offer assistance and recognition to those who have served in the armed forces.
One of those organizations is the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) that is located off of Highway 11 in the City of Athens.
According to Athens VFW Post Commander James Haney, the VFW influence reaches from locally to nationally.
“On the national level we work with legislators to further our agenda with issues to help veterans,” Haney said. “We also have service officers in the regional offices that have helped get veterans over $9 billion in benefits.”
On the local level they work with state legislators to advance veteran issues as well.
“Locally on the patriotic side of things, we maintain the monuments, we have a variety of military equipment displays, we want veterans to feel good when they drive by and see the post grounds, how we look, and how we display to the community,” Haney continued. “We also do Veterans Day and Memorial Day services, we have people in the veterans court trying to divert veterans out of the criminal system, and we also support our local Veteran Service Officer Susan Peglow.”
The organization also strives to support veterans who are facing financial struggles.
“We have paid at the local level to make sure some veterans wouldn’t have services cut off,” he stated. “We also support local food banks, we even have an upcoming Christmas Basket program where we will be delivering a full Christmas dinner to veterans and widows of veterans in McMinn County.”
They also participate in Christmas parties with the National Guard to celebrate with veterans and their family.
The VFW runs a canteen for veterans to relax with other veterans. The canteen also makes and sells burgers every Thursday to the public.
“The profits from the canteen go to support veterans,” Haney noted. “The profits we get from selling burgers to the community goes to charities such as the HOPE Center and food banks.”
Another organization, The Starr Mountain Quilts of Valor Quilters, awards veterans for their service.
According to Beth Sizemore, the founder of Starr Mountain Quilts of Valor Quilters, their mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with healing and comforting quilts of valor.
“The quilts of valor are important because they (the servicemen and veterans) need to know from the civilian standpoint that we appreciate what they have done for us,” said Sizemore. “Our organization, in McMinn and Polk counties, has specifically given quilts to those who have been in harm’s way or those who have supported those in harm’s way by being deployed out of the country.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was started in 2003 by a woman named Catherine Roberts who formed the foundation after a dream she had, while Sizemore got involved with quilts of valor in 2009.
She believes each quilt will affect each recipient in a different way.
“We make it a point for them not to hang the quilt on the way or place it in storage,” she stated. “It is there for them to use, to keep them warm, and it is our way of saying listen, this is a hug from America.”
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting the ways in which the various veterans service organizations impact the community. Other veterans organizations will be featured in future editions of The DPA.
