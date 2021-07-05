Athens City Schools is planning on loosening its COVID-19 precautions heading into the 2021-2022 school year this fall.
During Wednesday’s Athens City School Board work session, Director of Schools Robert Greene, Assistant Director of Schools Melody Armstrong and Family Engagement & Coordinated School Health Director Julie Lofland gave the board an update on their plans for the fall.
“This is where we are now,” Greene told the board, adding that plans haven’t been set in stone quite yet. “There could be changes if something pops up.”
The precautions planned to be in place this fall include:
• Optional mask wearing for staff and students
• Social distancing will be required by grade level cohort groups
• Handwashing and sanitizing stations will continue
• Cleaning and disinfecting of rooms, buildings and buses will continue
There will also be nurses on hand at every school this fall.
Armstrong said that anything regarding the schools not specifically listed as a precaution is planned to run like normal this coming school year.
That includes visitors and parent volunteers to the schools.
“We anticipate going ahead and letting them in,” she said.
Lofland noted that there have been no issues with COVID-19 this summer during summer camp and Kids Connection and that has officials optimistic for the regular year.
“We piloted these (precautions) during the summer and things have gone really well,” Armstrong said.
Currently, Armstrong noted that masks are in the minority during summer school.
“The majority of the staff is not wearing masks and they feel very comfortable,” she said.
She also pointed out that while distancing will be required early in the year, it may be temporary.
“I could see that going away at some point,” Armstrong said. “We’re praying that things continue to go well and things can get back to normal.”
System officials are also planning to meet with physicians during the month of July to discuss plans further with them.
As of Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health was reporting that 27.8% of McMinn County residents had become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 30.1% had received at least one dose of any vaccine.
Greene said officials are planning to encourage citizens to get vaccinated as the school year gets closer.
“If you want to help keep your kids in school, get vaccinated,” he said. “It’ll really help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.