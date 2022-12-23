An early Christmas gift came to local residents in need Thursday morning.
Local residents came together at the National Guard Armory between Athens and Etowah to deliver boxes of food to recipients of the Friendly Fellow Club food basket program.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that, for more than 80 years, has provided food baskets to local families to get them through winter. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325 or delivered to The Daily Post-Athenian office.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with the check for honorariums or memorials.
Friendly Fellow Club volunteers were on hand along with McMinn County High School students and MCHS head football coach Bo Cagle to distribute the boxes to area residents on Thursday.
The boxes were packed by numerous volunteers at the armory on Wednesday night.
Even though boxes have been delivered, the Friendly Fellow Club is still in need of donations to finish up this year and begin preparing to help people next Christmas.
The following are the latest donations received:
• From Johnny Goforth: $9
• In memory of Mike Goodfriend by Randy and Brenda Mullins: $100
• In honor of grandsons Matthew, Micheal and Mason: $250
• In memory of J. Neal and Maggie Ensminger: $250
• In honor of J. Neal Ensminger and Larry Wallace: $100
• From Robert and Linda Foster: $100
• From Tyler, Emily, Caroline and Benjamin Forrest: $100
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Wesley Class in honor of Nancy and Karen: $100
• From Keith Memorial UMC Women of Faith: $200
• From Catherine Keith Circle in memory of Bob and Joan Johnson: $100
• In memory of C.D. and Ruth Simpson: $400
• From anonymous: $20
• From Deborah Sunday School class at East Athens Baptist Church: $150
• From Women of Sewee Church of God: $150
• From Linda and Mike Nichols: $50
• In memory of late friends of the Holiday Dinner Group — Pat Adams, Linda McGill, Jim Harrison, Pete Van Ness and Jim Majors — from Cory and Judi Davis: $250
• From Susanna Wesley Circle Keith UMC in memory of Ann Underdown: $100
• From Paul and Barbara Ketron in honor of their grandchildren and great grandchildren: $100
• In memory of Todd Partain from Lewis and Alice Partain: $100
• From North Athens Baptist Church: $100
• From Bryan and Beth Jackson in honor of Robin and Pat Bledsoe: $100
• In memory of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Wilson: $50
• From the employees at The Dycho Company in honor of Mr. Bill Burn: $870
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.